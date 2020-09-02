YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 02: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vishwas Sarang has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to make rules to conduct random dope tests of actors and people associated with film industry.

    Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

    Sushant Singh probe: BJP leader seeks dope test on actors
    Vishwas Sarang

    The party leader wrote that there are reports claiming that Rajput was being administered drugs by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and sought two-year imprisonment and lifetime ban from working in the film industry for actors who fail the test.

    Sarang, in his letter, said that youth follow actors as their icon and started adopting similar lifestyles.

    The letter also mentioned about the rising number of Bollywood 'drug parties' being reported in the media with the recent one being related to the death case of Rajput's death.

    This is leading to a bad effect on the youth as they are also getting involved in drugs, the letter read.

    Sarang sugggested to eradicate drug abuse in the film industry actors should be subjected to dope test like players in the field of sports go through, through World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) or the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADA).

