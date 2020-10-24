Sushant Singh case: Didn’t leak info to media, CBI, NCB, ED tell HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the Bombay High Court that no information from their side was leaked to the media in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The court was hearing a petition over the coverage by television channels over the coverage of the actor's death."We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," the agencies submitted to the court.

More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

The media was neutral then. It is now highly polarised. This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines," the judges hearing the case said. The court will continue hearing the matter next week.