Sushant's death case: Maha govt files caveat in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC

New Delhi, July 31: Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat in Supreme Court, seeking to be heard before any order is passed in actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Maharashtra government's moves comes a day after Bihar government and the father of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput moved the top court by filing caveats to ensure that actress Rhea Chakraborty does not get the relief of transfer of the case, without they being heard.

"We have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in actress Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea," Maharashtra government standing counsel Sachin Patil said.

Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent.

The caveats were filed by the two state governments and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, after Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, had moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide.

In her plea, Rhea has alleged that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has used his "influence" in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The allegations in the FIR lodged at Patna against Rhea "reflect the influence" of Rajput's father in illegally roping her in the case, said the petition filed by her on Wednesday seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai,

On Thursday, Rajput''s father filed the caveat through lawyer Nitin Saluja after getting the advice of family advocate Vikas Singh and urged the court that "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh had said that Chakraborty'''s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicated that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her."

Bihar government, which has given a new twist to the ongoing probe of the Mumbai police by lodging an FIR at the instance of Rajput''s father for offences like criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide against Rhea, followed the suit and filed the caveat in the apex court through its lawyer Keshav Mohan.

The Bihar government and the father of Rajput have been made parties to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in the apex court.

In a related development, the top court on Thursday had junked a PIL, filed by one Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput''s death case from Mumbai police to the CBI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.

"Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the court said while dismissing the PIL.

Rajput's father, on July 25, had lodged the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor''''s suicide.

It led Chakraborty to rush to the top court to seek transfer of Patna FIR to Bandra in Mumbai.