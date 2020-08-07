Sushant Rajput death case: ED rejects Rhea's appeal for statement recording after SC hearing

Mumbai, Aug 07: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty's appeal for statement recording after SC hearing. The questioning is regarding the properties Rhea and her family own in Mumbai.

"She has requested a postponement of the recording of her statement because of the Supreme Court hearing," Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police.

Rajputs father K K Singh had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his sons suicide.

The ED summoned Rhea for questioning on Friday in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday.

Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty, Rajputs girlfriend, and others.

The ED had on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her family, and directed her to appear before the central agency's Mumbai office on Friday (August 7).