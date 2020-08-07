Sushant probe was quarantined says Bihar IPS officer

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Sushant Singh Probe was quarantined, I was not, Bihar cadre IPS officer Vinay Tiwari said.

Tiwari was in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant, but was asked by the civic body to remain under 14-day quarantine as per the Maharashtra government's rules for domestic air travellers. He was however allowed exemption after the Bihar police wrote a letter to facilitate his return.

"I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar police was obstructed," Tiwari told ANI.

Tiwari was in Mumbai after the Bihar police registered an FIR in the case, following a complaint by Sushant's father K K Singh.

Tiwari's quarantine led to a turf war between the Bihar and Mumbai Police. The Supreme Court said that the BMC's move had not sent the right message. The Mumbai Police too is probing the case after the actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14.