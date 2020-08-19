Sushant death probe: CBI team arriving in Mumbai to be exempted from quarantine

New Delhi, Aug 19: After the Supreme Court gave its nod for the CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that the CBI team that will arrive in the city for the investigation will be exempted from COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

"If CBI team comes for 7 days they will be automatically exempted from quarantine and if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email id and we'll exempt them," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The CBI team had already collected relevant material from the Bihar Police and has also spoken to some stakeholders in the case, but they are yet to go to Mumbai for the probe.

"The investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The top court's verdict came on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty who sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her and six others in Patna by Rajput's father, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide, to Mumbai.

