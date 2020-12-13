Surya Grahan 2020: How often does a solar eclipse happen? When is the next one?

Surya Grahan: When and Where to Watch Last Solar Eclipse of 2020

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: On 14 December 2020, the word is set to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, as the celestial event is set to adorn the skies on Monday, December 14. This will be a total solar eclipse, which takes place when the moon comes in between the sun and earth, thereby, blocking almost all the rays from the sun.

As per the Indian timings, the solar eclipse will take place on 14 December 2020 at 07:03 pm. The eclipse will end completely at 12:23 am on 15 December 2020 while the eclipse will be at its max at 09:43 pm on 14 December 2020.

The solar eclipse will be fairly visible in Chile and Argentina. It will also be visible in the southern parts of South America and South-West Africa. Whereas in Antarctica, the eclipse will seem to be partial.

In India astronomy enthusiasts may not be able to see this eclipse due to the fact that the eclipse won't be taking place during the day time.

For those who cannot witness it directly due to the time zone difference, can rely on online streaming of this celestial event. Check out NASA's map to see the limits of the viewing zone.