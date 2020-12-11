Breathtaking 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Dazzling photos from around the world

In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse in India

Surya Grahan 2020: What NOT to do during December 14 solar eclipse

Surya Grahan 2020: How often does a solar eclipse happen? When is the next one?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 11: Sky gazers will be in treat as a Total Solar Eclipse would take place on December 14. Eclipses, be it Solar Eclipse or Lunar Eclipse evoke the interest of people since each eclipse is unique and people get to enjoy spectacular view of the Sun and Moon.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly blocking the Sun. The celestial event can be divided into three categories - total, partial and annular.

During the partial eclipse, the moon covers a part of the Sun and makes the leftover Sun visible.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow called the umbra on earth.

While an annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light.

Surya Grahan 2020: What NOT to do during December 14 solar eclipse

How often does a solar eclipse happen?

Undoubtedly, eclipses excite more interest than any other event in astronomy. But, how rare are these events? Total solar eclipses, are often called rare occurrence. That seems to be a popular misconception.

On an average, a total solar eclipse occurs on every 18 months. That means two totalities for every three years. The occurrence of the eclipse depends on the particular calendar years.

Every year, one can witness two solar eclipses. The maximum number of solar eclipses that can take place in the same year is five, but this is rare.

According to NASA, only about 25 years in the past 5,000 years have had five solar eclipses. The last time this happened was in 1935, and the next time will be in 2206.

Total Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, Timings in India, Visibility

When is the next solar eclipse?

June 10, 2021: An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021. Much of Europe and Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, Atlantic, Arctic would witness the celestial event.

December 4, 2021: A total solar eclipse will occur on December 4, 2021. Mot of South Australia, southern Africa, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica would witness the celestial event.