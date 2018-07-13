Solar Eclipse 2018: Eating habits

In many parts of India it is said that you should avoid eating, cooking food or drinking water during the eclipse. Normally one is advised to increase the quantity of food with the sun rise and reduce the quantity of food when the sun sets. Hence, with the temporary absence of the sun rays and light, it is advised that one should avoid eating very heavy food.

In the absence of sunlight, the bacteria tends to get active, which in turn affects the nutrition in your food. Hence one should also avoid cooking for the same reason.

Surya Grahan 2018: What to eat:

In case you are sick or tired, one is advised to eat light food that digests easily. Nuts are a good option. It would be better to avoid water as the absence of sun rays could aggravate bacterial action. It is a good idea to drink coconut water and it would help you re-vitalise your body. This is prescribed for people who are sick, tired or pregnant.

Solar Eclipse 2018: What food you should avoid:

Non-vegeterial food, alcohol, fermented foods and high protein foods are best avoided during a Solar Eclipse. It is best advised to meditate during this phase and have only very light food.

Surya Grahan 2018: What to eat and cook post eclipse:

After the eclipse one is advised to eat fruits that is in season. Raisins could be included in our diet as they are full of natural sugars. Post the eclipse normal cooking is suggested, but it would be a good idea to include turmeric in the food as it has immunomodulatory properties, which can help restore your immunity and overall health.

The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan 2018 will last for 1 hour and 13 minutes. The next Solar Eclipse 2018 will occur on August 11.