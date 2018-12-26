Survival of the NDA depends on skills of the BJP if it manages to keep its flocks together

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be under tremendous pressure from its allies across the country over various issues especially by such parties that have substantive political base. With the party facing drubbing in the three state - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - not only old and big allies of the party but even smaller alliance partners have started putting pressure on it.

These parties are getting vocal against the leading partner in the alliance - the BJP. The National Democratic Alliance government at the centre is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while leader of the alliance is Amit Shah.

One of the alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) abandoned the NDA long time back and even has joined the Congress in Telengana Assembly elections. Now, the BJP has to compromise on 17 Lok Sabha seats against its 22 sitting MPs in Bihar giving Janata Dal (United) enough space that they demanded for. The BJP also has to concede a Rajya Sabha seat to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan to keep him in good humor.

The allies are constantly keeping the BJP at unease as the elections are coming closure. The most notable example is of Maharashtra where the BJP is showing a brave face by telling that it is ready to go it alone if the Shiv Sena continues with its matrix which is saying no alliance with the BJP unless the issue of Ram Temple is shorted out. The BJP is also angry with the Shiv Sena leadership for its unpleasant comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior BJP leaders said that this kind of things will not be tolerated. What is the difference between the Congress and Shiv Sena if such comments are made. If sources are to be believed, there are certain issues with its ally in Punjab - the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Fortunately the SAD is not as vocal as its many other allies.

But it seems they too will soon start speaking against the BJP if their issues are not addressed by the party. However, the BJP conceded to the demand of the SAD by not fielding Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar in 2014 itself which led to his parting ways from the party. Sidhu is troubling the BJP by hitting the party where it hurting the most knowing it very well.

In Uttar Pradesh where the BJP has maximum stake, the party has different kind of alliances as for the Lok Sabha it has alliance with the Apna Dal (S) which too has started speaking against the BJP that it is not consulting the party for anything. Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel is a minister in the Modi government. The BJP had some more alliance partners during Assembly elections that included the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) under Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is a former Bahujan Samaj Party leader and a minister in the Yogi government, is constantly targeting the BJP government's policies in the state and the BJP leadership including chief minister Yogi Adityanath but the party has not taken any disciplinary action against him. The party is trying hard to save alliance.

There are total 44 alliance partners of the NDA with the 307 Lok Sabha seats and 89 Rajya Sabha seats in its kitty but most of these partners are at the regional level and they don't have much impact at the national level. The BJP has certain issues with Bodoland People's Front especially on the issue of giving citizenship of Hindus from Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

So with the election of Lok Sabha coming closure, the BJP is feeling the heat of the aggressive approach taken by the alliance partners. The BJP's entire survival depends on its skill sets if it manages to keep its flocks together.