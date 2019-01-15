Survey being done on NaMo App is costing sleep of the night to many BJP MPs

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 15: A survey is being done on the NaMo App is costing sleep of the night to many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MPs as Team Modi has sought information about three important leaders from every parliamentary constituency from the people belonging to it.

The BJP is collecting data about these leaders in every constituency in the survey done in the name of people's pulse. One of the many questions asked in the survey included - Tell the name of the three most popular names of your constituency? This question is attracting attention of all the 268 BJP MPs.

The interest of the PM is very clear from the fact that he uploaded a video asking people to participate in this survey. The Prime Minister tweeted: "I want your feedback on many issues. Participate in survey on the Narendra Modi App. Besides tweeting, Modi shared a video in which it was said, "Your feedback matters a lot. Your feedback will help in taking many important decisions. Not only you participate in this survey but ask others also to participate in this survey."

BJP president Amit Shah also appealed people on Tweeter: "This is very big chance to share your view with the PM. These issues are directly linked to you and your constituency."

Most of the BJP MPs are from the Hindi belt that included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Another question is asked in the NaMo App that is about the alliance in Uttar and its impact.