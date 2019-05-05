Surprised to see brother, sister's violent reaction to PM's true comments, says BJP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: The BJP on Sunday said it was surprised to see the violent reactions of brother and sister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "true comments" on late PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "They (Congress) are playing politics of abuses. Gandhi's are rattled and they can't tolerate it. Rajiv Gandhi defended the 1984 riots. People of the country know everything. After four phases of polling, it is clear that Congress is losing this election."

''Congress is getting desperate as eight out of ten people support PM Modi. I am surprised to see the violent reaction of both sister and brother (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) on a true statement made by Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is calling names and cursing Modi because of dynast arrogance, and think power is their birth right,'' Javadekar said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had slammed PM Narendra Modi for his "corrupt no. 1 jibe" aimed at the former PM.

While Priyanka Gandhi said the remark was reflective of the PM's "uncontrolled insanity" and an insult to Rajiv Gandhi martyrdom, the Rahul Gandhi said, "projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you."

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Modi had accused the Congress of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image. Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)'."

The prime minister was referring to the Bofors scam in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors.

The scandal swirled around allegations that Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery gun to India. However, the High Court said there was no evidence that Rajiv Gandhi had accepted bribes.