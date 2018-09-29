  • search

Surgical Strikes proved India won't tolerate terrorism, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday sad that surgical strikes across the Line of Control in 2016 was a message that India would not tolerate terrorists and the act of killing soldiers will not go unpunished.

    Speaking to media, the Defence Minister said,''Indian armed forces that day proved to the world that there is a very clear way to show our strength that we will not tolerate terrorists entering and creating havoc or even think of creating havoc.''

    ''Two years of #SurgicalStrike, we are celebrating it because we want to tell the people of India the kind of sacrifice and valour which the Indian Army shows. In the surgical strike, we have actually hit back at an enemy who was coward,'' she added.

    India is observing 'Parakram Parv to mark the second anniversary of the 2016 cross-LoC military strikes on militant launch pads which the Army conducted on the intervening night of September 28-29.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 1:38 [IST]
