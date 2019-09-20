  • search
    Surgical strike needed to destroy JU hub of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 20: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University campus has become a hub of anti-nationals and communists and "our cadres" would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of sitting idle till Union minister Babul Supriyo got killed in the institute on Thursday, Ghosh said he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing the incident.

    "The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus," Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

    Ghosh supported Governor Jagdeep Dhandkar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the JU campus. "The state government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed," Ghosh said.

    He also demanded the immediate resignation of Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das for failing to control the situation inside the campus. Supriyo, also a BJP leader, was shown black flags and heckled by a section of Jadavpur University students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus.

    Protests expected in JU, JNU today, Guv slams TMC for calling his visit 'shocking'

    Supriyo was in the university to attend an event organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, also the chancellor of the university, went to the institute and came out with Supriyo with police escort.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
