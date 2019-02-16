  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Surgical strike, air strikes, limited conflicts: 3 options India would take to avenge Pulwama

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: In the aftermath of the ghastly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had given the forces a free hand to deal with the situation.

    Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir
    Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir

    India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan and also upped the diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. Officials tell OneIndia that the counter to Pakistan would be two-pronged. We would step up the pressure both diplomatically and also on the military side.

    Also Read | Pulwama: Huge impact as Supergel-90 multiplied potency of main explosive

    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval held several high level meetings here to discuss the next course of action. There would be many more meetings today as well. During the various meetings, several officials were in favour of air strikes.

    While some were in favour of a surgical strike, others were against it as it was felt that there will not be an element of surprise as the enemy would be well prepared. The other option discussed was regarding a limited cross border strike. The intention would be to dismantle terror infrastructure.

    Highly placed sources said that the most likely option would to carry out precision air strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against the non-state actors. Most of the officials part of the high level deliberations were in favour of this option as the preparation required would be minimal.

    Similar discussions were also held in the aftermath of the Uri attack. This time too, officials were unanimous in their decision to target the terror infrastructure and also ensure that there are no civilian casualties on the other side.

    Also Read | Pulwama attack: How were badly mutilated bodies of CRPF martyrs identified?

    The operations would be tough and there would be a lot of risk involved. Normally after a major strike, terror camps across the border areas are shut down and operatives are moved back. However officials say that the risk has to be taken and a very strong message needs to be sent out.

    During the discussions, officials also discussed the possibility of a limited conflict. During the deliberations today, officials would further discuss the options and also debate on what extent India would be willing to escalate the conflict to.

    Read more about:

    pulwama surgical strike terror attack jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue