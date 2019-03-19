  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening News brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet on grounding of flights by Jet Airways

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday directed the Secretary to hold emergency meeting on the grounding of flights by cash-strapped Jet Airways, its advance bookings, cancellation, refunds and safety issues, if any.

    Suresh Prabhu
    Suresh Prabhu

    Prabhu has also asked the Secretary to get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    In a letter written to the DGCA, their union on Tuesday stated,"It has been arduous for us to meet our financial requirements, result of which have adversely affected the psychological condition of Aircraft Engineers at work and therefore the safety of public transport airplanes being flown by Jet Airways across India and the world is at risk."

    While the senior management is finding a resolution to be in business, we the Engineers who inspect, troubleshoot and certify the public transport airplanes for its airworthiness are in tremendous stress due to non-payment of salaries on time, since last 7 months. As of now, 3 month's salary is overdue to us," the letter further said.

    Also Read | Aviation Ministry releases passenger charter specifying rights of air travellers

    Earlier on Monday, Jet Airways had said it had grounded four more planes, taking the number of aircraft that are non-operational due to non-payment of lease rentals to 41.

    The airline is under significant pressure as 24 percent stakeholder Etihad continues to play hardball with the airline's promoter Naresh Goyal. It has put several pre-conditions to go through with a deal to save the airlines, which has seen been affected by major operational losses since 2018.

    On Monday, Jet Airways informed in its stock exchange filing that it would default on bond interest payments dues on Wednesday.

    Etihad Airport services in a notification to its passengers on Sunday said,"Jet Airways has cancelled all their flights from Abu Dhabi with immediate effect from March 18 due to operational reasons".

    More suresh prabhu News

    Read more about:

    suresh prabhu flights jet airways

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue