Suresh Prabhu gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio. Currently, Suresh Prabhu holds Commerce Ministry portfolio.

The aviation ministry was vacant after the resignation of TDP MP Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the wake of TDP's demand for the special status category for Andhra Pradesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary of the Telugu Desam Party submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, insisted that the TDP continued to be part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his ministers. Naidu took the decision after facing relentless attacks from the opposition for "failing" to secure special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

