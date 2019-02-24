Surat mill prints sarees with Pulwama martyrs’ pictures on them; to donate profits to families

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Surat, Feb 24: The entire nation is having a high nationalist emotion ever since a bus of CRPF jawans was blown up by a suicide attacker in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

From cricketers to celebrities to businessmen and of course the common man, it's just not Pakistan is strongly condemned for the attack but also aid has come in thick and fast.

Recently, even a late beggar from Rajasthan made the headlines after the custodians of her live-long savings donated them to the families of the Pulwama martyrs. In Chhattisgarh, a food vendor offered Rs 10 discount on a chicken leg piece to those customers who said "Pakistan Murdabad".

Also in Rajasthan, a youth got names of 71 fallen Indian soldiers, including those in Pulwama, on his body. The atmosphere is indeed charged up with nationalist feelings.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, a textile mill in Gujarat's Surat manufactured a batch of sarees where they printed images of CRPF jawans protecting our nation.Profits from sale of saree will go to jawans' families.@ANI Jay Hind Jai Bharat. pic.twitter.com/cB6U2d96W1 — Shubham kumar (@kumarshubh786) February 22, 2019

Now, owners of a textile mill in Surat, Gujarat, have taken to manufacturing sarees with photos of the Pulwama martyrs imprinted on them and said the profit gained from selling the clothes will be donated to the affected families.

The mill, Annapurna Industries Pvt Ltd, is printing sarees with images of the paramilitary personnel.

"We've portrayed the strength of our defense in these sarees. We've shown jawans' strength, new tanks, Tejas and others. The response has been good. We're getting orders from across the country. We'll donate the entire profit to families of the jawans," the mill's director Manish was quoted as saying by ANI.