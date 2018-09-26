SC landmark verdict on Aadhaar: Who said what

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking for mobile connections.

Congress welcomes SC decision on Aadhaar, says it is 'slap' on BJP's face

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar act, which allowed private parties to access Aadhaar data, and termed it a "slap on the face of BJP".

Also Read Aadhaar constitutionally valid, but banks, mobile companies can't ask for it says SC

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes," the Congress said on Twitter minutes after the verdict.

The delinking of Aadhaar from private entities is a "slap on the face of BJP", added Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "Slap on the face of BJP. Justice Sikri judgement strikes down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, which says private body corporates can seek Aadhaar data. Says it's unconstitutional. All plans to monetise biometric data now fail," he tweeted.

Also Read Private entities cannot demand Aadhaar: Section 57 struck down

He also hailed the Supreme Court's move to disallow metadata to be stored in current form. "If the information of a person's personal information is sought to be released, he or she shall have an opportunity to be heard. SC rightly appreciated brilliant idea in origin, protected its core, promoted its development and eliminated its flotsam and jetsam. SC brilliantly threw out the BJP and Modi accumulated dirty bathwater and saved the baby. Original intent of UPA, i.e., to give identity to the marginalised people now shines (sic)," he said.

BJP claims victory for Modi government

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has claimed that the Supreme Court verdict today was a "victory for Aadhaar and victory for the Modi government."

"The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and that it does not violate privacy," he said.

Also Read: Aadhaar verdict appears correct says main petitioner Justice Puttaswamy

Patra said that the top court decision showed that Aadhaar was "safe and cannot be duplicated", adding that it "gives strength to poor people"

"The Modi government wants to give benefits directly to the poor," he added.

Taking a shot at the Congress, Patra said that the Rahul Gandhi-led party wanted Aadhaar to be struck down as they wanted to be the middlemen.

"Congress stands exposed as the Supreme Court has said it is not for immigrants," he added.

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reacts to the Aadhaar verdict. "I am happy with the Aadhaar ruling. It should be made mandatory only where it is really needed," he said.

TMC hails SC verdict on Aadhaar

The Trinamool Congress Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement which struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act which allowed corporate entities to access its data.

"SC strikes down section 57 of Aadhaar Act, 2016. So you don't need to give your Aadhaar to private bodies like banks, schools, mobile companies. Trinamool and @mamataofficial fought hard for this," the party said in a tweet.