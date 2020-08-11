Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan BSP MLAs’ plea today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Supreme Court will today hear a petition by six former legislators of the BSP in Rajasthan demanding transfer of a petition from the Rajasthan High Court to the SC.

The BSP MLAs had merged with the Congress in 2019 for which they faced disqualification petitions filed by BJP legislator Madan Dilawar. The petition was rejected by the Rajasthan speaker C P Joshi on July 29.

Dilawar then approached the Rajasthan High Court, following which notices were issued to the Speaker. The HC had however refused to stay the order of the Speaker.

The Congress too filed an application to be made a party in the case before the HC.

During the pendency in the HC, Dilawar filed an appeal in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Speaker's decision.

The BSP MLAs sought a transfer on the ground that the legal issues raised in Dilawar's plea in the HC are under consideration by the Supreme Court in another case from Assam. The SC will take up the matter for hearing today.