Supreme Court to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers protest on January 11

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers' protests, was told by the Centre that "healthy discussions" are going on between the government and farmers over these issues.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said there is good chance that parties may come to a conclusion in the near future and filing of response by the Centre on the pleas challenging the new farm laws might foreclose the negotiations between the farmers and government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while informing the bench that talks are going on between the government and farmers in a "healthy atmosphere", said that these matters should not be listed for hearing on January 8.

"We understand the situation and encourage the consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday (January 11) if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process," the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea challenging the farm laws.