  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya Case: SC to take up mediation panel's report tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: The Ayodhya land dispute case will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday following a report by the mediation panel. This is the first hearing after the top court ordered for mediation of the land dispute.

    The matter will be heard by a Constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and judges SA Bobde, Dr. DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

    Supreme Court

    In the last hearing the apex court had directed the three-member committee, formed to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute case, to submit the status report within four weeks and a final report within eight weeks.

    The decades-old dispute will be settled through mediation and decided to refer the matter to the panel, which will be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Justice FM Kallifulla.

    The other two mediators include senior advocate Shri Ram Panchu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

    The panel was asked by the apex court to hold an in-camera proceedings and complete it within eight weeks.

    Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue