Supreme Court says no Maratha quota in jobs, admissions this year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Supreme Court in an interim order rules that the Maratha quota will not be applicable in jobs and admissions this year. The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India to constitute a large bench to hear the matter further.

The Bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao said that the admissions already made under the quota in the post graduate medical course will remain unaffected. The court is hearing a petition challenging the law made by the Maharashtra government last year that provided reservation fro the Marathas in jobs and admissions.

The petitioners challenged the June 2019 order of the Bombay High Court, which while upholding the law had also held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable. The court added that the quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment an 13 per cent in admissions to government run educational institutions.

The Supreme Court had earlier adjourned hearing on the matter after the state undertook not to make any fresh recruitments till September 15 2020.