    Supreme Court order on Kashmir a big jolt to Modi govt: Congress

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court has given a big jolt to the Modi government''s "illegal activities" by ruling that access to the internet is a fundamental right and that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposition of prohibitory orders.

    "SC delivers first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi Govt by stating importance of internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him!" Surjewala said in a tweet.

    The Congress'' reaction came soon after the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore internet services within a week at essential institutions and noted that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

    Review internet suspension in J&K forthwith rules Supreme Court

      SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, review all restrictions within a week

      "SC recorded displeasure at Modi Govt''s refusal to show its orders and reminded them that internet ban is extraordinary measure.

      "Modi-Shah now have a week to review internet restrictions and place the reasons before the public. No more ''sealed envelopes'' to hide the truth in," Surjewala said in another tweet.

      Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
