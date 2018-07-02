Supreme Court opens today: List of important cases to be heard

    New Delhi, July 2: With the Supreme Court reopening today after the summer break, several important judgments are likely to be pronounced, including a decision in the Aadhaar case.

    The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

    It is also expected to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas on who enjoyed supremacy in administering the national capital -- the Lieutenant Governor or the Delhi government.
    The court, which opens after a 44-day summer vacation, has a lengthy list of matters for Monday with cause list running into hundreds of pages.

    A verdict is likely on a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent Chief Vigilance Commissioner KV Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin.

    Matters pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Assam National Register of Citizens, Vaishno Devi - rehabilitation of mule owners and Manipur encounter killings, among others, are likely to come up for hearing.

    From today, non-accredited journalists will also be allowed mobile phones into the courtrooms. A circular to this effect read, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the media persons/journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms on silent mode."

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:41 [IST]
