Supreme Court likely to resume physical hearings from next week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Supreme Court is likely to resume physical hearings from next week onwards. The physical hearings may resume in 3 courts as demanded by the Bar Association of India.

The Supreme Court had stopped physical hearings following the spread of the pandemic and the imposition of the lockdown. A seven judge committee that evaluated the court's opening said that at least three courts may start holding physical hearings on a trial basis. This would in addition to the virtual courts that are being conducted.

The members of the Bar are in favour of opening the courts, even a phased one from next week. The final word on the issue is however awaited. The decision would be taken after the committee submits its report to the Chief Justice of India.

"We suggested that for the time being only four or five Courts may restart physically while continuing and expanding/improving the virtual courts hearings," the Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave said after a meeting with the committee that was presided over by Justice N V Ramanna.