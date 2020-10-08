Supreme Court directs Rajasthan Election Commission to notify election program within week

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Rajasthan Election Commission to notify the election program within one week while refusing to interfere with a plea to extend the dates for Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporation elections.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Rajasthan government to file an application for extending the date of municipal polls. "We direct the State Election Commission to notify the election program within one week from today," the bench said.

Rajasthan BJP urges Guv to formulate new policy to provide Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs for rape survivors

The state government had moved the apex court challenging the Rajasthan High Court order dismissing its application for extending the poll dates from October 31, 2020, to March 20, 2021, for Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations.

During the hearing, the bench observed that it will not interfere with the high court order but asked the government to approach the high court and convince it.

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP is now a party for hoppers

"No further indulgence is required from this court. Go and convince the High Court to give you further time. First, notify the election and then go to the High Court. Explain to the High Court why the election in October is not possible," the bench noted.

The civil polls in the three municipal corporations were due in November 2019 but were first postponed for delimitation of wards, following the government decision to bifurcate the corporations in the three and then again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.