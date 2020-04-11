Supreme Court bar urges CJI to cancel summer vacation

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court Bar Association has passed a resolution urging Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde to cancel the summer vacation this year.

The unanimous resolution urged the CJI and other judges to cancel the summer vacation to compensate for the time lost due to the restricted functioning of the court.

The proceedings are restricted in the Supreme Court owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The association said that the CJI should take further proactive measures in order to mitigate the suffering and distress of the litigating public and also put in place fresh measures to gradually restore the full functioning of the Supreme Court. The association said that it resolved to that all practising lawyers in the Supreme Court will give up the summer vacation from May 16 to July 5, 2020.