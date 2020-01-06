Support protest against CAA, not bandh for the cause: Mamata

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 06: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said though she backs protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, she will not support any bandh for the cause.

    The Left parties had on December 26 last year announced a nationwide strike on January 8 and a seven-day protest from January 1 against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata, speaking at an administrative meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, observed that she supports the cause (protest against CAA, NPR and NRC) but will not back any bandh which she said causes trouble to people and loss to the exchequer.

      Left leaders had sought support for the bandh from all political parties protesting the CAA.

      Mamata also instructed her administration to take measures to ensure normalcy on January 8.

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
