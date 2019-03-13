  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Support Modi for Kartarpur corridor, justice for 1984 riots: Harsimrat Badal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to Sikh community that if they don't stand by PM Narendra Modi, talks on Kartarpur Sahab corridor will be derailed and justice for anti-Sikh riots will be elusive in the Congress government.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. PTI file photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. PTI file photo

    Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "I appeal to Sikhs, finally we're getting justice for 84. Finally we're getting Kartarpur Sahab corridor, if you don't stand by PM and this government I can assure that Congress & Gandhi family will derail this on some pretext of talks and terror."

    The minister blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the division of Punjab state and Indira Gandhi for the attack on Golden Temple.

    Also Read | Despite Congress' snub in Delhi, Kejriwal reaches out to Rahul for alliance in Haryana

    "If Punjab was divided, it was Jawaharlal Nehru's decision, that border could easily have been 2 km more. To suppress the Sikhs and to demoralize them, after Jawaharlal Nehru broke Punjab, Indira Gandhi came and attacked the Golden temple, " said Badal.

    Also, she blamed former PM Rajiv Gandhi for the massacre of Sikhs after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

    "Indira Gandhi attacked Golden temple and killed thousands of innocents there. Then comes her son Rajiv Gandhi who then for his political reasons massacres millions of Sikhs all over. And now Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan."

    More punjab NewsView All

    Read more about:

    punjab bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue