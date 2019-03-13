Support Modi for Kartarpur corridor, justice for 1984 riots: Harsimrat Badal

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 13: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to Sikh community that if they don't stand by PM Narendra Modi, talks on Kartarpur Sahab corridor will be derailed and justice for anti-Sikh riots will be elusive in the Congress government.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "I appeal to Sikhs, finally we're getting justice for 84. Finally we're getting Kartarpur Sahab corridor, if you don't stand by PM and this government I can assure that Congress & Gandhi family will derail this on some pretext of talks and terror."

The minister blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the division of Punjab state and Indira Gandhi for the attack on Golden Temple.

Also Read | Despite Congress' snub in Delhi, Kejriwal reaches out to Rahul for alliance in Haryana

"If Punjab was divided, it was Jawaharlal Nehru's decision, that border could easily have been 2 km more. To suppress the Sikhs and to demoralize them, after Jawaharlal Nehru broke Punjab, Indira Gandhi came and attacked the Golden temple, " said Badal.

Also, she blamed former PM Rajiv Gandhi for the massacre of Sikhs after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

"Indira Gandhi attacked Golden temple and killed thousands of innocents there. Then comes her son Rajiv Gandhi who then for his political reasons massacres millions of Sikhs all over. And now Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan."