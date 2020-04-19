  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Supply of non-essentials by e-commerce companies to remain suspended until May 3

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will not be allowed during the lockdown.

    While some relaxations are set to come into force after April 20 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been made clear by the Ministry of Home Affairs that e-commerce sites shall not supply non-essential goods starting April 21.

    Supply of non-essentials by e-commerce companies to remain suspended until May 3

    In its latest order, the MHA said that e-commerce companies shall only supply essentials.

    Mobiles, TVs, refrigerators to be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20

    Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions, the MHA said. The MHA said that the supply of non-essentials by e-commerce companies remains prohibited during Lockdown 2 to fight COVID-19.

    What is allowed after April 20:

    All health services: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, pathology labs. Movement of all medical personnel, paramedic staff, ambulances.

    Public utilities: Oil and gas, power, postal telecommunications and internet services.

    Financial sector: Bank branches, ATMs, Banking correspondents.

    Social sector: Care homes, pension services, door step delivery of food items by Anganwadi workers.

    Online teaching: Use of Doordarshan and other educational channels.

    Agriculture and related activity: Farming, MSP operations, notified Mandis. Supply chain of agriculture machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, seeds. Fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry.

    Transportation of goods: Movement, loading, unloading of goods and cargo, both inter and intra state. Dhabas on highways and truck repair shops.

    Industrial and construction activities: MNREGA works, with social distancing and face masks. Specified industries (SEZs, manufacturing units of essential goods, food processing). Construction activities in rural areas

    More MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of home affairs e commerce coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X