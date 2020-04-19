Supply of non-essentials by e-commerce companies to remain suspended until May 3

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will not be allowed during the lockdown.

While some relaxations are set to come into force after April 20 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been made clear by the Ministry of Home Affairs that e-commerce sites shall not supply non-essential goods starting April 21.

In its latest order, the MHA said that e-commerce companies shall only supply essentials.

Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions, the MHA said. The MHA said that the supply of non-essentials by e-commerce companies remains prohibited during Lockdown 2 to fight COVID-19.

What is allowed after April 20:

All health services: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, pathology labs. Movement of all medical personnel, paramedic staff, ambulances.

Public utilities: Oil and gas, power, postal telecommunications and internet services.

Financial sector: Bank branches, ATMs, Banking correspondents.

Social sector: Care homes, pension services, door step delivery of food items by Anganwadi workers.

Online teaching: Use of Doordarshan and other educational channels.

Agriculture and related activity: Farming, MSP operations, notified Mandis. Supply chain of agriculture machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, seeds. Fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry.

Transportation of goods: Movement, loading, unloading of goods and cargo, both inter and intra state. Dhabas on highways and truck repair shops.

Industrial and construction activities: MNREGA works, with social distancing and face masks. Specified industries (SEZs, manufacturing units of essential goods, food processing). Construction activities in rural areas