Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 25: After complaining of severe fluctuations in blood pressure, Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure fluctuates | Oneindia News

"Mr.Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr.Rajnikanth was tested on 22. December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," a statement from the hospital read.

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe’s shoot suspended after 4 crew members test COVID positive

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the statement also read.

The shooting of the Rajinikanth- starrer, 'Annaatthe', was halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

'During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19.

Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has beenpostponed,' Sun Pictures said on its Twitter handle.

Explained: Will Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan defeat Kazhagams in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021?

The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed at Hyderbad only on December 14.

It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai.

Directed by Siva, the movie also has Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.