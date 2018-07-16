Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos test fired from ITR Chandipur

Bhubaneswar, July 16: Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was on Monday test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha. The was carried out at 10.18 am.

The previous test firing of BrahMos cruise missile was conducted on May 21 when it was launched from a mobile launcher from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur under life extension program. BrahMos is the first Indian missile whose life has been extended from 10 to 15 years.

The Indian Army has already inducted three regiments of BrahMos in its arsenal. All are equipped with Block-III version of the missile. The land-attack version of BrahMos has been in operation in the Indian Army since 2007.

Dubbed as one of the most lethal weapons systems that currently exist in the world, BrahMos is capable of flights at supersonic speeds, making it hard for enemy radar to track.

Developed by an Indo-Russian joint venture,the missile can be fired on three different targets or in a variety of other combinations near simultaneously.

The fire-and-forget missile has the capability to take on surface targets by flying a combined hi-lo trajectory, thus evading enemy air defence systems.