Superb, progressive Budget: Amitabh Kant
New Delhi, Feb 01: A Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ha presented Union Budget 2021, Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO described it saying 'Superb'.
"Superb Budget. It'll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 years."
Kant also said Govt focussed on infrastructure and asset monetisation this time which shows Govt's thinking that it's essential to involve pvt sector in long run.
"It's a very practical, rational and progressive Budget. Most importantly, tax has not been tampered with and no new cesses have been imposed," said NITI Aayog CEO.
While NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, the budget has raised a lot of expectations and has "fulfilled" them.
Sitharaman today proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.
The finance minister gave a miss to the traditional 'bahi khata' as she opted for a tab for the paperless budget of 2021.