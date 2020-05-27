Super spreader: Kerala slams Centre for trains sent without heads-up

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 27: Kerala government has raised objections to the handling of special trains by the Railways ministry, saying its method of sending trains without prior information could derail the state's protocol to control the coronavirus.

Finance minister Thomas Isaac alleged that the railways "want to be the super spreader" of the disease in Kerala.

"A train came from Mumbai last week. We were intimated only after train started . Unscheduled stops. Majority of passengers no passes. Anarchy in pandemic times.Railways want to be super spreader in Kerala. Stop ranting and behave responsibly. At least try to track your trains," Thomas tweeted.

With 6,387 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh-mark; death toll at 4,337

Earlier, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala had no objections to its people returning home. But lack of prior information is proving a problem and it could derail or "subvert" the state's anti-coronavirus programme, he added.

"A train from Mumbai came without Kerala being informed. This will subvert the surveillance system. I raised it with railway minister. But after this another train was scheduled for Kerala without informing the state. This will derail or subvert the state's attempts to contain COVID 19. I have raised this with the Prime Minister," Vijayan said.

"We need to have the list in advance so that we can ensure proper arrangements for screening and home quarantine," Mr Vijayan said. "Any failure to do so will undermine the measures taken by the government to ensure proper monitoring to prevent the spread of the disease," the Chief Minister added.