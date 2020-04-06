  • search
    Super Pink Moon 2020: Date, timings and how to watch in India

    New Delhi, Apr 06: When everyone is stuck at home due to country-wide lockdown, we have something interesting for all of you to look forward to. A celestial event known as the Super Pink Moon is here that you can gaze upon from your balcony. The April Super moon is going to be the brightest and biggest visuals of 2020.

    What is Supermoon?

    A Supermoon phenomenon is where the Moon's orbit is closest to the Earth, which makes it appear much larger and brighter. Generally, the average distance between the Earth and Moon is 384,400 km. In the coming few days, the distance is going to be as close as 356,907 from our planet.

    Why is it called Super Pink Moon?

    The Super moon gets its name from the pink flower (Phlox subulata) that blooms in spring in the east of North America and not the color of the Moon.

    It is also referred to as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon, all with references to the region and the season on Earth.

    Super Pink Moon: Date, timings

    The timings to watch the April Pink Moon vary by time zone. The best time to view the Moon would be when it rises on the eastern horizon.

    Precisely on April 8 at 8:05 AM in India, the Supermoon will appear and is said to be the brightest and biggest full Moon to be spotted this year.

    Super Pink Moon 2020: How to watch in India

    Space enthusiasts can view catch the celestial event on various online channels. Some of them are Sloosh, Virtual Telescope.

    The last supermoon 'Super Worm Moon' was witnessed on March 9, 2020.

