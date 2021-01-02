‘Super Jumbo committees serve no purpose': Karti Chidambaram's jibe at Congress

TN elections 2021: Will BJP get to chose the CM candidate

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 02: Ahead of crucial polls, it appears all is not well in Tamil Nadu Congress. Karti Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the party against huge committees that do not serve any purpose as the big numbers only result in diminishing accountability.

"These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VP, 57 GS, 104 Secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability," Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

He tagged the Twitter handles of the Congress, TNCC, Venugopal, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

In the organisational rejig, Karti Chidambaram has been named in the executive committee, pradesh election committee and the election coordination committee.

Congress revamps Tamil Nadu unit, sets up key poll panels

The Congress on Saturday announced a major rejig in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and set up key election-related panels including Karti''s father P Chidambaram and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar in them.

The party has named 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries in the jumbo state unit.

Ruby R Manoharan has been appointed the treasurer of the party''s state unit, a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said.

The appointments come months ahead of the Assembly polls, likely to take place in April-May.

The Congress is likely to contest the polls as part of the Opposition alliance headed by the DMK to take on the ruling AIADMK coalition.