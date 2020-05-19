  • search
    Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN is pronounced as UM-PUN

    New Delhi, May 19: The Super Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN' (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 8.30 hrs on May 19.

    It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

    The Super Cyclone 'AMPHAN' is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

