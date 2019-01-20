‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ tonight; how to watch it

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 20: Stargazers are in for a treat as skies are set for a series of celestial events on Sunday evening, including total lunar eclipse, super blood Moon and a "Wolf Moon" or Super Blood Wolf Moon.

It is a super blood Moon - "super" because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full Moon and "blood" because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue.

The moon, Earth and sun will line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon will be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual a supermoon.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2019: A 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' is coming, here's how to catch it

The whole eclipse starts on January 20 night or early on Monday, depending on location , and will take about three hours.

It begins with the partial phase around 10-34 p.m. EST on January 20. That's when Earth's shadow will begin to nip at the moon. Totality when Earth's shadow completely blankets the moon will last 62 minutes, beginning at 11-41 p.m. EST on Sunday.

During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon.

So informally speaking, the upcoming lunar eclipse will be a super blood wolf or great spirit moon.

The next total lunar eclipse won't be until May 2021.

As for full-moon supermoons, this will be the first of three this year. The upcoming supermoon will be about 222,000 miles (357,300 kilometres) away. The Feb. 19 supermoon will be a bit closer and the one on March 20 will be the farthest.

How to see Super Blood Wolf Moon:

January will mark the first lunar eclipse of 2019 on 20th and this will also be the last total lunar eclipse until 2021.

"We're going into this unusual lull in total lunar eclipses over the next couple of years," Tom Kerss, an astronomer from the Royal Observatory Greenwich told the Guardian.

So, if the skies are clear, you can spend a lovely night stargazing.