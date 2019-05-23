Sunny leads, Hema trails

New Delhi, May 23: Two famous personalities from the Bollywood from the same family are in the election fray, both are contesting on the BJP tickets, but the outcome may bring a big cheer on Sunny Deol's face while Hema Malini is likely to frown.

Deol is contesting as a BJP candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur, a seat which once was BJP bastion but was wrested away from Congress in by-elections. Congress MP Sunil Jakhar snatched the seat from BJP in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year. As per latest updates, Deol was leading from Gurdaspur by over a lakh votes. Khanna had first won from Gurdaspur in 1998. He went on to win three times in a row.

Hema Malini is a sitting MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Hema Malini, seeking a second term from Mathura, faces the RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh, who is the Uttar Pradesh alliance's nominee. Congress has fielded Mahesh Pathak for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Malini hit top gear a month before elections began and even got her actor-husband Dharmendra campaigned for her.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini had won with a margin over 3 lakh votes against RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, who was then incumbent MP from Mathura, a holy city.

Malini has been criticised for not doing enough work in Mathura. Her opponents had alleged that she rarely visited her constituency and was unaware of Mathura's problems.

One of the main factors behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) storming to power in 2014 was their performance in Uttar Pradesh where the saffron party won 73 out of the 80 seats. The opinion polls and surveys show that the BJP may not be able to win as many seats in Uttar Pradesh as it did last time.

The story is based on information available till 11.15 am, May 23. The trends may change later.