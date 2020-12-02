Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid, says ‘my health is fine’

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 02: Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

    Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

    Sunny Deol
    Sunny Deol

    "I got a corona test done and the report has come out as positive. I am under isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," he tweeted in Hindi.

    The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

    The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
    X