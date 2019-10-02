Sunny Deol, Rajnath among 40 BJP leaders to canvass for Rajasthan bypolls

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 2: BJP's working president JP Nadda, Union minister Rajnath Singh and MP Sunny Deol are among the 40 leaders who will be canvassing for the bypolls to Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Khimsar (Nagaur) assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

    Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Prakash Javadekar and Arjun Ram Meghwal besides former state CM Vasundhara Raje and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address rallies.

    Both the seats are going to the polls on October 21. The BJP has fielded Sunita Seegda from Mandawa while the party is contesting the bypolls on the Khimsar assembly seat in alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

    RLP convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal's brother Narayan Beniwal is contesting from Khimsar. The bypolls were necessitated after Khinwsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

