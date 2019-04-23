  • search
    Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP, likely to contest from Punjab's Gurdaspur

    Amritsar, Apr 23: Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) putting an end to all speculations of his entry into politics. Rumour is that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur, the seat held by the late actor Vinod Khanna.

    Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman presents the membership slip to actor Sunny Deol as he joins the party, at BJP headquarter, in New Delhi
    Welcoming Sunny Deol into party fold, Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Sunny Deol understands the pulse of people and we are certain he will prove to be a strong leader."

    Sunny Deol had met with BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport on April 19, giving rise to speculations.

    The BJP is yet to announce candidates for its three seats in Punjab, although polling has taken place in some states. Punjab will go to polls on May 19. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, fighting three parliamentary seats from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

    'Baalon ka Chowkidar' Javed Habib joins BJP

    The 62-year-old actor's father Dharmendra had represented the BJP and contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan's Bikaner and emerged victorious. Sunny Deol's step-mother and actor Hema Malini represents Mathura for the BJP and has been active in politics.

    Punjab will to go to polls on May 19. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23.

    Sunny Deol is right now busy with his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring his son Karan Deol and newcomer Sahher Bambba, and Blank starring Karan Kapadia.

