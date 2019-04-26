  • search
    Sunny Deol a filmy ‘fauji', I am a real fauji: Amarinder Singh

    Gurdaspur, Apr 26: Taking a dig at BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the actor-turned-politician was a 'fauji' (Soldier) only in the movies while he was a real one.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this week decided to field Sunny Deol from Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat which was long held by actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017. The seat is currently held by Sunil Jakhar who won the bypoll in 2017 by defeating BJP's Swaran Salaria by a huge margin.

    Campaigning for Jakhar, Amarinder Singh said that Deol is not threat to the Congress candidate from Gurdaspur who wrested the seat away from the BJP in 2017.

    [BJP fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur which was wrested by Congress after Vinod Khanna's demise]

    "He (Sunny Deol) is a filmy 'fauji', while I am a real fauji. We will defeat him, he is no threat to Sunil Jakhar, or the Congress," Singh said as per media reports.

    Sunny Deol has played the lead role in blockbusters such as 'Ghayal', 'Gadar' and 'Border'. In several of his films, he has essayed a role of an Army Officer.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
