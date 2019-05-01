Sunita Kejriwal's voter ID row: Delhi Court seeks information from EC, Hearing on Jun 3

  • search
    New Delhi, May 01: A Delhi Court on Wednesday sought information from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi's state Election Commissions over Sunita Kejriwal's voter ID cards after the BJP accused Arvind Kejriwal's wife of having two election Ids.

    Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana had filed a case in Delhi district court on Monday. BJP said in court that Sunita Kejriwal has two voter identification cards, one belonging to the Sahibabad (Ghaziabad constituency) and the second one listed under Civil Lines (Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency).

    A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal
    A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal

    The court today issued summons to officials of State EC of UP and Delhi to bring all records of documents related to Sunita Kejriwal. The next date hearing is on June 3.

    Khurana said Arvind Kejriwal should first look into this matter before accusing the BJP's candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir. Khuranna had sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, besides other sections, said reports.

    Atishi writes to EC seeking campaign ban on Gautam Gambhir

    The BJP leader accused Sunita Kejriwal of deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places to help his husband's party.

    Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from East Delhi, said last Friday that the party has filed a case against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for having more than one voter ID card.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
