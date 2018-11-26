  • search

Sunil Arora appointed Chief Election Commissioner,formal notification soon

By
    New Delhi, Nov 26: Sunil Arora appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

    According to NDTV reports, Sunil Arora will take charge on December 2.

    A 1980 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Arora has worked in ministries and departments such as Finance, Textiles and Planning Commission.

    After Nasim Zaidi retired as Chief Election Commissioner in July 2017, he was appointed Election Commissioner.

    Arora (61) had been the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 

    He also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation during 1999-2002 and CMD, Indian Airlines for five years (two years as an additional charge and three years as full charge).

    In Rajasthan, besides district postings in Dholpur, Alwar, Nagaur and Jodhpur, he was Secretary to the Chief Minister during 1993-1998 and Principal Secretary to CM (2005-2008) and handled Information and Public Relations (IPR), Industries and Investment Departments.

    (With PTI inputs)

