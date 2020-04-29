  • search
    Sundar Pichai says Google employees won't return to working from office at least till June 1

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Google employees won't return to working from offices at least till June 1. CEO, Sundar Pichai said in an email that even after Google offices reopen for employees, the company will follow a careful approach for the transition.

    Sundar Pichai says Google employees won’t return to working from office at least till June 1
    File photo of Sundar Pichai

    The email was first reported by Business Insider. The email said that the work from home states will continue to remain at least until June 1. Google headquarters in California said that it would extend the stay at home order till the end of May.

    We do not have a specific date for return. However, everyone who is in a recommended or mandatory work-from-home status should assume that will continue until at least June 1, 2020. (If you work in APAC and have been told you can work from the office, please continue to follow your site-specific guidance.)

    Once we begin to return, our teams will continue to monitor local conditions and adjust accordingly. In all cases, we will listen to the best advice of health agencies, the medical community and our Global and Regional Incident Response Teams, who are constantly evaluating data to help us make the right decisions for each site, Pichai said in the mail.

