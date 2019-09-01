Sunanda-Tharoor fought over Catty, IPL

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: While urging a court to frame charges against Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, the prosecution said that the MP had spent three nights in Dubai with Pakistani journalist, Meher Tarar.

Public Prosecutor, Atul Srivastava told the Special CBI court that this was as per the statement of journalist, Nalini Singh. He read out the statement of Singh in the court.

Singh had said, " I knew Sunanda for 3-4 years. For the last one year she started sharing about her personal life. She shared her relationship with Tharoor and told me that Tharoor and Tarar had spent three nights together."

Charge Shashi Tharoor for murder in Sunanda Pushkar case: Police to court

Srivastava also cited the statement of the domestic help and said that the couple had been fighting for over a year before her death. They used to fight over a girl named Catty and on the matters of the Indian Premier League. The prosecutor also quoted Sundanda's brother Ashish Das who had said that his sister was happily married, but was upset during the last days of her life.

This was the third marriage of both parties. The mental torture has led her to commit suicide, the prosecutor also told the court.

Sunanda was found dead in a luxury hotel in the city on January 17 2014. Tharoor was charged under Sections 498-A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with subjecting a woman to cruelty and abetment to suicide respectively.